Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 18.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3,165.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.