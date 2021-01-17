Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Penta has traded 302.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $6.42 million and $799,950.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

