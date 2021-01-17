Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,476 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of PFGC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.