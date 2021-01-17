Perpetual Protocol Trading 163.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00014718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $107.82 million and $15.35 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 163.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066007 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250000 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.57 or 1.07311034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,367,745 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

