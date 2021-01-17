Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,827 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,065. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,870.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.