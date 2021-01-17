Phantasma 1-Day Volume Tops $573,263.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $573,263.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.82 or 1.00033339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.