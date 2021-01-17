Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,361,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

