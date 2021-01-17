Pinkcoin Trading Down 9.6% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7,826.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00348715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026537 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.51 or 0.01302107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,621,433 coins and its circulating supply is 424,360,997 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.