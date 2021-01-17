Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.