PirateCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,621.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $4,621.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.