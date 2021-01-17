PIVX (PIVX) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $28.25 million and approximately $688,704.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

