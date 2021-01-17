Plair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,591.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Plair has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $53,591.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plair has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

