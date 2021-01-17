Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

PLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 943.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

