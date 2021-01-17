Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

