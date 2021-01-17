Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

