Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,612. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

