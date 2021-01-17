PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 352,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

