Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of PMO traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 21.32 ($0.28). The company had a trading volume of 6,895,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,943. Premier Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.90 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.18.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

