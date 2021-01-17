PressOne Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. PressOne has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $12,576.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

