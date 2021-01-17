PUBLISH Trading Up 21.5% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $409,836.95 and approximately $35,294.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Coin Trading

