QASH (QASH) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $236,913.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

