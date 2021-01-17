Quant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $17.66 or 0.00050035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $213.19 million and $4.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004641 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004322 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003036 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.