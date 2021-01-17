Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.39 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,564,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.