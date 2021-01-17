QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Up 2.2% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $181,237.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.