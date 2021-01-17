Ratecoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 78.1% lower against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $43,226.96 and $66.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

