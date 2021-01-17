Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. 512,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.