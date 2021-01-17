RChain (REV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,546.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. RChain has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $175,546.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.