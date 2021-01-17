RealChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,279.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RealChain has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $111,775.81 and approximately $4,279.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars.

