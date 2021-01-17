ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $33.11 million and $184,555.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,341.22 or 0.99879326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00345330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.00587976 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00156727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00025581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003631 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.