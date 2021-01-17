REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

