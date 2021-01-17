Rentberry Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,877.02 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $91,877.02 and $725.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00527000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.26 or 0.04081025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012729 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016128 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.