Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $93.81 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

