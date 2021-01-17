Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Hits $367.76 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $367.76 million and $298.66 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

