RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBL. Aegis upped their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 318.58% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

