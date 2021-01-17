RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE RYB remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,433. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

