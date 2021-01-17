Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $183,142.37 and $551.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,756.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.29 or 0.03457540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00396874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.01336969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.71 or 0.00558529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00432026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00280653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021340 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,760,285 coins and its circulating supply is 26,642,973 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

