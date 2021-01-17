Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.55 ($130.05).

SAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SAF stock opened at €114.75 ($135.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.96. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

