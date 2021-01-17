SALT (SALT) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and $67,617.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.