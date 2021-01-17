SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in SciPlay by 37.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCPL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

