ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Tops $3.44 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $8,984.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,720,176 coins and its circulating supply is 32,036,565 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

