Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.48 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

