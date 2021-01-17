Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002272 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

