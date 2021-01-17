Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Expands By 27.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Arkema stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.
