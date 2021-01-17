Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Expands By 27.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

