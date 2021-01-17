Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Drops By 17.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Avalon GloboCare stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 331,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,771. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

