Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Drops By 21.6%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 376,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,168. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

