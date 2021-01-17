Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 24.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BELFB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

