Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Declines By 35.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

NYSE MZA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.