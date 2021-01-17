Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Expands By 28.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 1,196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($35.19) by $21.48. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

