Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Rises By 27.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DXF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.