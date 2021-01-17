Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Expands By 25.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY remained flat at $$14.70 during trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

